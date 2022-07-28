Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,273 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
