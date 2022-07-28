Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.12.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.42. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.