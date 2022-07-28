Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,785 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPL by 88.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.