Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $451.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

