Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 50,619 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,619 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:APO opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.