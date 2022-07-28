Arizona State Retirement System Sells 144 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

