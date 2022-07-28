Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after buying an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,390,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $372.01 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.25 and a 200-day moving average of $417.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

