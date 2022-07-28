Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.25 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

SWK opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

