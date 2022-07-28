Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.06 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Entergy Profile



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

