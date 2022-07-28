Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

