Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of CRTO opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

