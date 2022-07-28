Sandy Spring Bank Sells 239 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of RFG opened at $181.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.11 and a 52 week high of $246.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average of $190.72.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

