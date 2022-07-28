Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$169.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.72.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.