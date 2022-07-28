Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,170 shares of company stock valued at $277,891 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.