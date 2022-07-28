The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $307.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

