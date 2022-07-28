Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.37 and a 200 day moving average of $314.41.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

