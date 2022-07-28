Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $140.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.51.

