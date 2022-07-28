Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 52.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,882.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 305,444 shares of company stock worth $1,431,967. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Noodles & Company Stock Up 8.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NDLS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

