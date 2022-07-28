Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.