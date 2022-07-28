Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 214,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

