Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,256 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $146.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

