Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.