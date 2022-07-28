3,367 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.9 %

OMC stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

