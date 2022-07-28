Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,355 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RFP. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

