Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

