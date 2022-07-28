2,573 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

