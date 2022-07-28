Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.