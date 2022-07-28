Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 649 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $374.34 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.47 and a 200-day moving average of $396.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

