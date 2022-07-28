Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $315,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FLT opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

