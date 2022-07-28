Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $301,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

