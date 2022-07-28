Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $41,947,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after purchasing an additional 209,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after acquiring an additional 204,538 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

