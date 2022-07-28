Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

