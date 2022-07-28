iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
