Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.