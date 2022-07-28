State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

CFR stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $104.02 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

