State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,079 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average is $204.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

