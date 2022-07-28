US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of US Foods worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $91,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. CL King raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.