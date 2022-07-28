State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,394 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

