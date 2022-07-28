Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPM opened at $115.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $338.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.