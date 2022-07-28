First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $42,553,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $720.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

