State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $4.83 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Lantheus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lantheus by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $9,534,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.