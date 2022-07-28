FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

