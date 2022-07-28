Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 160,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88.

