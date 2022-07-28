Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

