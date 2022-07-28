Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 39,993 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,993 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,113 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

