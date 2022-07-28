Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 368 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.67 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

