Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in STERIS by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $221.53 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 0.70.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

