Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $247,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

