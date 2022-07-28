Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

