Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock opened at $265.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

